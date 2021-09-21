The eight races of this wide-open 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season have been won by eight different drivers. Here’s a reminder.

WTCR Race of Germany

Race 1:Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2:Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR



WTCR Race of Portugal

Race 1:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 2:Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR



WTCR Race of Spain

Race 1:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Race 2:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS



WTCR Race of Hungary

Race 1:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2:Santiago Urrutia (URY), Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

