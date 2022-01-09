With the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup set for lift-off at WTCR Race of Czech Republic from April 9-10, here’s a brief overview of what to expect at Autodrom Most.
In 100 words…Autodrom Most joined the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup roster for the first time in 2021 having previously hosted the 2017 FIA European Touring Car Cup finale.
Located approximately 70 kilometres north of the Czech capital Prague and within easy reach of German cities Dresden and Leipzig, the venue was the setting of two action-packed races as part of The Most World Weekend, which included the deciding round of the 2021 FIM Endurance World Championship.
The track layout offers an exciting blend of medium-speed and high-speed sweeps and turns with a long start/finish straight leading to an ultra-tight chicane.
Location:Tvrzova 5, 434 01 Most, Czech Republic
Track length:4.212 kilometres
Race 1 distance:Information coming soon
Race 2 distance:Information coming soon
WTCR qualifying lap record:Mikel Azcona (CUPRA Leon Competición)
1m38.757s (153.5kph), 09/10/21
WTCR race lap record:Mikel Azcona (CUPRA Leon Competitión)
1m39.503s (152.3kph), 10/10/21
Time zone:GMT +2 hours
Ticket information:Coming soon
Fly to:Václav Havel Airport Prague (77 kilometres)
Stay:Most or Chomutov
RACE WINNERS 2021:
Race 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR
Race 2:Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
FIA WTCR JUNIOR TITLE WINNERS 2021:
Race 1:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Race 2:Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
WTCR TROPHY WINNERS 2021:
Race 1:Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Race 2:Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
POLE POSITION 2021:
Race 1 (reverse grid):Petr Fulín (CZE) Full in Race Academy, CUPRA Leon Competitión
Race 2:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión
FASTEST LAPS 2021:
Race 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m40.057s (151.5kph)
Race 2:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m39.503s (152.3kph)
