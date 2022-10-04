The JAS Motorsport-built Honda Civic Type R TCR scored its 60th victory of 2022 with a magnificent win by the VGRT team in the IMSA Challenge finale at Road Atlanta in the United States of America last weekend.

Of those 60 wins to date two have been scored by Néstor Girolami in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

The Argentine triumphed in Race 1 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France and Race 1 at WTCR Race of Italy.

Girolami, his team-mate Esteban Guerrieri and LIQUI MOLY Racing Team pair Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi have four more opportunities to take race wins this season at WTCR Race of Bahrain and WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia next month.

