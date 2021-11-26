Esteban Guerrieri is already a fan of the Sochi Autodrom, even though he’s yet to sample the venue for the season-closing WTCR VTB Race of Russia behind the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR.

Guerrieri watched with interest when Lewis Hamilton won the VTB Russian Grand Prix at Sochi in September and reckons he has a good understanding of what to expect from the 5.848-kilometre layout as a result.



“It’s going to be cool,” the Argentine ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver said after watching the Formula One counter. “It has a very long straight. It’s a little mixed with having that long straight and how you play with the aerodynamics. It looks like you have to be low downforce for that long straight but then you have to survive for the heavy brakings around the circuit.



“It looks very twisty with a lot of 90-degree corners. It’s an interesting track and there could be good racing with a lot of places to overtake for touring cars and areas to try to make moves. it’s a good place to end the season with a wide-open track and if we can handle the track limits properly it could be a lot of fun.”

