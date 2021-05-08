Some of the many moments that make the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup great are being revisited ahead of the upcoming campaign at FIAWTCR.com.

Today it’s a return to September 2020 and the start of Goodyear’s exclusive WTCR tyre supplier agreement with all teams using the single specification of slick Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport race tyre.



After winning the opening race of the season at Circuit Zolder, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver Néstor Girolami praised the new Goodyear tyre: “The performance of the Goodyear tyre was really good. We didn’t have any issues in the pre-season, nor here in the race or the long runs. The tyre feels really good. There is not a big drop from the beginning to the end of the race, and that’s the key of the tyre. I’m so happy that I can manage the pace so well and it’s not only the setup, but the sidewall of the tyre is very good for long runs. You can see during the race, all the cars keep their pace. This is better for the fans, for the show, and it’s very good news.”



Tom Coronel, who has competed in the top level of touring car racing for more than 15 years, was also complimentary about the new Goodyear tyre: “The tyres were holding a lot stronger than expected because I knew the tyre degradation could be quite aggressive. The Audi suits the Goodyear tyre very well. The last four or five laps in Race 1, I could still push with the tyre and I was improving on lap times. For our race distance, the tyre is magnificent.”



Sebastian Trinks, Goodyear Event Leader for WTCR and PURE ETCR, was delighted with the successful debut weekend: “We were really happy with the performance of the brand-new WTCR tyre, and the teams were too. The tyres kept a high level of performance all race long, allowing some drivers to set their fastest laps towards the end of the race and for others to almost match their performance when, typically, other tyres may have started losing speed. It’s important to work closely with every team in the paddock and listen to their feedback but the overwhelming feeling is one of optimism.”



Yann Ehrlacher, who won Race 2 for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, left WTCR Race of Belgium as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader with 43 points. He was presented with the unique yellow Goodyear #FollowTheLeader jacket to be worn by points leaders after each race weekend, while his Lynk & Co 03 TCR carried the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader windscreen strip.

