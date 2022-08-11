Dániel Nagy returned from injury to score points in both races at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst on Sunday.

Hungarian talent Nagy was forced to miss last month’s WTCR Race of Italy after he broke a finger in a crash at WTCR Race of Portugal earlier in July.

But he returned to WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup duty at Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin fit again and at the wheel of a newly-built CUPRA Leon Competición following extensive work by his Zengő Motorsport team, finishing eighth in Race 1 and P12 in Race 2.

“I got a very bad start so I was trying to catch the field,” Nagy explained. “At a certain moment I could overtake both Mehdi [Bennani] and [Attila] Tassi in one overtake where they were fighting each other and then I was having quite a good battle against Tassi, which I was quite enjoying because we have spent four years racing against each other in the Hungarian championship and this was a bit like some memories refreshing.

“The pace, especially for the last part of the race, was quite alright and P8 for the first race [back from injury] was quite okay, if not spectacular.”

Nagy completed the finishers in Race 2 following a visit to the pits.

