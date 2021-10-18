Yann Ehrlacher completed his home rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup still wearing the coveted blue jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader.

The Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver finished eighth and fifth in the two action-packed races at Circuit Pau-Arnos and now heads Jean-Karl Vernay by 16 points in the title fight.



“It's been two tough races,” said Ehrlacher, who edged 2019 King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz by 0.073s in his Race 2 fight for fifth place. “I’m really pleased to have scored the points, we are still leading while the points gap is getting a bit closer. This will make the work a bit more intense ahead of the last two race weekends.”



WTCR Race of Italy is up next at the Adria International Raceway from November 5-7.

WTCR Race report: Victoire for Vernay as French flyer wins at home in WTCR 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR PURE ETCR King of the Season crowned at WTCR Race of France 15 HOURS AGO