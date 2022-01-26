Fans planning to attend WTCR Race of Czech Republic, rounds one and two of the 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, can now buy tickets for the action-packed event at Autodrom Most.

Scheduled for April 9-10, the WTCR Race of Czech Republic weekend also includes a full line-up of support races. Click HERE for more information.

Ad

WTCR Backman proud after living WTCR dream YESTERDAY AT 05:03

WTCR Young WTCR talent Tassi determined to capitalise on increased experience 24/01/2022 AT 05:06