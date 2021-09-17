Andreas and Jessica Bäckman have taken up carsharing ahead of the resumption of WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup action next month.
The Swedish siblings are in their first seasons competing in the WTCR in Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCRs run by Target Competition.
After Jessica Bäckman drove a Brink Motorsport Audi RS 3 LMS on the previous Scandinavian Touring Car Championship round at Anderstorp earlier this month, her older brother Andreas will take over driving duties for the Mantorp Park event from October 2-3.
“It will be a big challenge with both a new team and a new car to learn, but I will give my best to deliver the best possible results,” said the 26-year-old.
