The WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup was once again the place for young drivers to shine at international touring car racing’s highest level in 2021. Here’s a reminder.

Mikel Azcona:The 25-year-old continued his sequence of winning in the WTCR in each season he’s taken part with a fine victory at WTCR VTB Race of Russia.



Bence Boldizs:Ex-rallycross driver, 24, carried on showing promise despite lacking experience.



Yann Ehrlacher:Made it back-to-back WTCR titles aged 25.



Luca Engstler:Took the WTCR Junior Driver title as a 21-year-old.



Gilles Magnus (pictured):The 22-year-old WTCR Trophy winner scored a breakthrough maiden outright victory in 2022.



Attila Tassi:Became the second youngest WTCR winner shortly after turning 22.



Santiago Urrutia:With two wins in 2022, the 25-year-old is an established WTCR frontrunner.



Young talents Andreas Bäckman (26) and Jessica Bäckman (24) also raced in the WTCR in 2021 and both scored points to underline their potential.

