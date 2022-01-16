Italian Federica Brignone bagged her second Super G World Cup win of the season in Zauchensee as Ariane Raedler earned her first World Cup podium on home snow.

Switzerland's Corinne Suter claimed second while Super G standings leader Sofia Goggia was a distant 19th.

Brignone battled back from knee pain in the morning to take the victory which sees her sit fifth in the overall alpine skiing World Cup standings.

The early runners had the best fortune in Austria with Raedler second out the gate and posting a time of 1:11.01 seconds.

Brignone soon swooped into the lead with a time of 1:10.84, and despite a fast run from Suter who finished just four-hundredths of a second behind the Italian, the 31-year-old claimed her 18th Super G World Cup win.

Overall World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin sat out Sunday's race but Petra Vlhova could not overtake the American, as she finished in 18th just one ahead of Goggia, who sits in third on the overall standings.

Brignone's win sees her jump to second in the Super G standings as part of an Italian 1-2-3 with Goggia leading the way and Elena Curtoni making up the top three.

Speaking after her win, Brignone said: "I'm so grateful always when you make a good run. Today I was really attacking from the top to the bottom today.

"It was not easy to put all the pieces of the puzzle together. I was maybe more regular, like Corinne because we were so close, it was so tight the race, it was a really short distance.

"It was two days where I am skiing really great, it reminds me of doing races when we were kids, I tried to do it with that attitude every day of this competition."

