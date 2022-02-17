Mikaela Shiffrin borrowed Sofia Goggia’s skis for the downhill segment of the combined event at the Winter Olympics, and “almost started crying” at the message left by the Italian.

Goggia won silver in the downhill two days ago, and the 2018 Olympic champion leant her Atomic skis to Shiffrin as the American went for gold in the combined on Thursday.

She recorded a time of 1:32.98 on Goggia’s skis, and afterwards the US Ski and Snowboard Team’s Twitter account revealed the note that the Italian had left for Shiffrin.

“Fly Mika, you can,” said the message. The tweeted added that Shiffrin nearly started crying when she read the message.

Shiffrin reportedly brought 60 pairs of skis to Beijing 2022, but she could well have Goggia to thank if she is to pick up her first medal of these Games.

It has been a difficult Olympics so far for Shiffrin, who recorded DNFs in the giant slalom, slalom and then again in the slalom segment of the combined.

She finished ninth in the super-G and 18th in the downhill, and also revealed she will take part in the mixed team event on Saturday.

