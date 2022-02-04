Olympic Downhill champion Sofia Goggia has confirmed that she is back on skis less than two weeks after a horrible crash in Cortina.

Goggia, who won Olympic gold four years ago in Pyeongchang has been in excellent over the past two seasons and was looking like one of the favourites for gold in Beijing.

Goggia gave the Italian fans a scare when she tumbled down the mountain in the Super-G at Cortina and ended up spraining her left knee as well as partially tearing a cruciate ligament and suffering a minor fracture of the fibula bone in the leg.

It left the Italian star’s participation in the Olympics in China in real doubt but in a huge boost to the national team, of which she was named a flag-bearer, she posted a video of herself on Instagram back on skis.

“Chills, I have them too,” Goggia wrote.

“And today I’m back on skis I can’t express myself. Soon: Olympic Games in China.”

The news comes a few hours after Giovanni Malago, the President of the Italian Olympic Committee, confirmed that he had received a video privately of Goggia training.

"I received a private video from Sofia Goggia: she is ready, she is coming back,” Malago said ahead of the opening ceremony that he missed due to a positive Covid-19 test.

"These will be Games where anything can happen,” he added.

Goggia still faces a race against time to be fit in time for the Downhill on the 15th. The Super-G on the 11th is already out of the question.

