Germany’s Linus Strasser triumphed in the men’s slalom in Schladming, Austria as Britain’s Dave Ryding failed to back up his historic victory in Kitzbuhel.

Strasser topped the standings after the final two skiers, Sweden’s Kristoffer Jakobsen and Italy’s Giuliano Razzoli, crumbled under the pressure and failed to finish their second runs.

The 29-year-old clinched victory by just 0.03 seconds from Norway’s Atle Lie McGrath, who was overcome with emotion after realising he had bagged a podium finish. Austria’s Manuel Feller took third.

It was the final test before the Winter Olympics gets underway in Beijing in February.

But a disappointing opening run in Schladming saw his podium hopes evaporate, with the 35-year-old sitting 15th at the interval – 1.4 seconds off the lead.

The green lights quickly turned to red on his second run as he eventually finished 20th, with Billy Major finishing as the highest-placed Brit in 18th.

Ryding is bidding to become Team GB’s first-ever alpine skiing medallist at Beijing 2022.

Alain Baxter took slalom bronze for Britain at the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City but was stripped of the medal after failing a drugs test.

