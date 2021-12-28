Tessa Worley clinched her first World Cup win of the season with two triumphant Giant Slalom runs in Lienz. It was the Frenchwoman's first podium in 11 months, dominating a field missing world champion Lara Gut-Behrami and 2018 Olympic gold medallist Mikaela Shiffrin, both of whom tested positive for Covid-19. Worley cruised to in a pack-leading 1:03.21 first run and clocked 1:00.67 in her second for a total of 2:03.88, enough to edge out Slovakia's Petra Vlhova (2:04.18) by 30s, while Sweden's Sara Hector (2:04.26) rounded out the podium. The win moved Worley ahead of Shiffrin (14) into third in all-time women's World Cup GS slalom wins, moving one step closer to Austria's Annemarie Moser-Proll (16) and record holder Vreni Schneider, who claimed 20 top steps before retiring in 1995. Shiffrin, despite her absence, remains top of the overall GS leaderboard with 280 points, while Hector (262) and Vlhova (235) moved closer with Tuesday's result. Worley (227) sits in fourth.

