Elaine Thompson-Herah made Olympic history by becoming the first woman ever to win both the 100m and 200m titles at successive Games, running the second fastest 200m time ever in the Tokyo 2020 final.

The Jamaican is now the quickest woman alive in both sprint distances, slower only than American great Florence Griffith-Joyner, following her time of 21.53 seconds - a new national record.

18-year-old Namibian Christine Mboma, who only ran the distance because naturally high testosterone levels means she cannot compete in her favoured 400m, took silver with a new world under-20 record, with American Gabby Thomas getting bronze.

Tokyo 2020 'Wow, what a race!' - Hodgkinson with 'stunning performance' to claim 800m silver 27 MINUTES AGO

But Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce could only finish fourth.

More to follow...

'Would you believe it?!' - Watch Thompson-Herah storm to 100m gold

--

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Lyles tested on way to 200m final as fastest loser, De Grasse impresses 34 MINUTES AGO