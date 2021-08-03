World champion Noah Lyles could only qualify for the 200m Olympic final as a fastest loser as Canada's Andre De Grasse impressed with a personal best of 19.73 seconds at Tokyo 2020.

Lyles was leading his semi-final but eased up soon, with Canadian Aaron Brown taking victory before Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh stormed through to take the second automatic qualification spot on a photo finish. Lyles faced an anxious wait but went through to Wednesday's medal race courtesy of his time.

Rio 2016 silver medallist De Grasse made himself the man to beat with his time, easily the quickest of the round, but Kenny Bednarek looked impressive by finishing behind him in 19.83.

Erriyon Knighton, 17, became the youngest qualifier for an Olympic 200m final with a confident win in the opening heat. The American teenager, who broke Usain Bolt's under-20 record in June, was already looking around at the rest of the field with around 70m to go finish in 20.02 - but could have gone a lot faster.

There was no British representation, after Adam Gemili pulled up with a hamstring injury in the heats, walking to the finishing line, while Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake did not qualify.

The powerful moment a tearful Gemili walks to finish line after injury

World record holder Joshua Cheptegei was a comfortable qualifier for Friday's 5000m final, coming fifth in a heat won by Spain's Mohamed Katir. Britain's Andrew Butchart will also compete in the medal race as one of the five fastest athletes who did not finish in the top five, but Marc Scott's Games have come to an end.

Andrew Pozzi made it through to the semi-finals of the 110m hurdles, but was only fourth in his heat in 13.50, some way short of his season best 13.25, while British team-mate David King advanced through his time.

American favourite for gold, Grant Holloway - who is the second fastest ever in the discipline - cruised through in 13.03.

