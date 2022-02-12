Johannes Thingnes Boe has won gold in the men’s 10km biathlon sprint, while his brother, Tarjei, has taken bronze.

20km champion Quentin Fillon Maillet finished second to win silver.

The Boe brothers were also part of the Norway team to win the mixed relay.

More to follow.

