British quartet Brad Hall, Nick Gleeson, Greg Cackett and Lawrence Taylor earned a silver medal at the Bobsleigh World Cup in Innsbruck.

The Quartet went in a time of 1:41.57, .26 seconds behind the gold medallist German quartet and tied with another German quartet of Lochner Johannes, Weber Christopher, Bruckert Erec Maximilian and Rasp Cristian.

Hall and brakeman Cackett earned their second medal of the games, after a bronze medal in the 2-man event on Saturday.

Hall and Cackett recorded their third medal of the season after also winning silver in an Olympic test event in Beijing.

It sets the quartet up superbly with the Olympic games just around the corner, with two excellent runs of sub 51 seconds.

The start times for the British team of 5 and 5.01 seconds were both the second fastest of their respective runs, and set the British team up for a fantastic medal, a first for four years.

Hall said: "It's been a great weekend. We've done something that hasn't been done for a very long time.

"We knew that we were capable of a result like this but it's brilliant to put it together on race day and to make the podium for the first time together as a 4-man team.

"We said yesterday that we want to be in the mix for medals in the build up to the Olympics & today we've shown everyone what we're capable of in the 4-man.

"I'm incredibly proud of the boys and I hope we've done the nation proud, too."

The other British team of Lamin Deen, Andrew Matthews, Toby Olubi and Ben Simons finished 21st in the race, missing out on a second run by seven hundredths of a second.

