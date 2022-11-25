Bianca Ribi edged out team-mate Cynthia Appiah to seal a home one-two in the first women's monobob Word Cup race of the season in Whistler.

Ribi went down the track in almost exactly the same time in both legs, going down in a second-best first run time of 55.41 seconds followed by a fourth-best second run time of 55.48s.

Appiah finished third in both legs to end 0.27 seconds behind her compatriot and stand second on the podium.

That time saw her edge out USA's Olympic champion Kaillie Humphreys by just 0.02 seconds after her sensational second run of 55.21 saw her climb to third.

Germany's Laura Nolte led after the first run with a time of 55.40s but a second-slowest second run time of 57.88 seconds saw her finish seventh overall.

The Bobsleigh World Cup continues this weekend in Whistler, before heading to Park City next weekend.

