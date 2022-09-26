Tyson Fury has declared that his all-British heavyweight fight with Anthony Joshua is “officially over”.

However, after setting Joshua a 5pm deadline on Monday, September 26 to sign the contract, Fury, 34, has said the fight will no longer happen.

“It’s official, D Day has come and gone. It’s gone past five on Monday and no contract has been signed,” he said on Instagram.

“It’s officially over for Joshua, he is now out in the cold with the wolfpack, forget about it. Idiot, coward, body builder, always knew it. Always knew you didn’t have the minerals to fight the Gypsy King.

“Regardless of what you say now I don’t care. Good luck with your career and your life, end of.”

If he does not fight Joshua, Fury could instead next meet 37-year-old Mahmoud Charr, who has a career record of 37-4.

Charr had been mentioned as a potential opponent before Fury had suggested he would fight Joshua.

A clash with Oleksandr Usyk, who beat Joshua in his most recent fight, looks as though it will have to wait until next year.

Usyk has said the only fight he wants next is an undisputed clash with Fury, though he may also fight Canelo Alvarez and a homecoming fight in Ukraine before retiring.

Joshua responded to Fury’s demands over the weekend by saying the contract was with his lawyers.

“I’ve been signing contracts for years. It’s not in my hands, it’s with the legal team,’ he said on Instagram.

“That’s why you hire lawyers. If you know the history of boxing make sure you get the legal terms right, that’s why you get good management and good lawyers to make sure you get your business right.

“Of course I’m going to sign the contract, it’s just with some lawyers at the minute.”

