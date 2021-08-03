Caroline Dubois has been knocked out of the women's Olympic lightweight quarter-finals, losing on split decision 3:2 to Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee.

In a closely-contested fight, Dubois was unable to sufficiently impress the judges enough in a tight contest at Kokugikan Arena.

Seesondee, with a bronze medal now secured, will face Republic of Ireland's Kellie Harrington in the semis.

Dubois, 20, began brightly against Seesondee in a cagey opening, connecting a string of hooks.

The Brit stepped it up a gear at the 90-second mark in the first round, successfully landing jabs to the face, however the judges were 3-2 in favour of the efficient Seesondee.

Into the second round and both went on the offensive. Seesondee landed a powerful left hook and Dubois was forced onto the back foot.

Dubois got more aggressive with a minute left of the round, but Sesondee was still counter-punching with her jab working to great effect.

Round two went the way of Dubois 3-2 to set up a tense third and final round with the scores on 19 points apiece.

In a winner-takes-all final three minutes, Dubois was forced to stop with 1:46 left on the clock to get her headguard readjusted.

In the final 90 seconds Seesondee circled around Dubois with the latter the clear aggressor and a good left hand from her got through. But equally, Seesondee responded with a strong left hook.

Seesondee raised up her arms at the end thinking she had the victory and she was right, sealing a bronze medal for Thailand.

