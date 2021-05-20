Scotland moved to the brink of a play-off place at the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship and a spot at next year's Winter Olympics with a pair of victories on day four in Aberdeen.

A final-stone, 7-5 triumph over Germany in the afternoon session was followed by an impressive 8-5 victory against fellow high-flyers Canada in the evening to put the Scots in control of Group A.

The team of Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat now have a record of six wins and one loss from seven games to top the pile, with one more victory from their remaining two group games sealing a place in the knockout stages - although they may not even need that depending on other results.

That would also guarantee a spot in the mixed doubles event at the Beijing 2022 Olympics but given current form, Scotland will fancy their chances of winning the world title on home ice this week.

"That was a really big game obviously, not just in the rankings, but it puts us in a good position for qualification in general," said Dodds of the victory over Canada.

"It was a really fun game, back and forth a lot with both sides playing some really good shots which put the other side under a lot of pressure."

They are now one victory ahead of Canada and Italy, on five wins each, in Group A after the Canadians defeated the Italians 6-4 before losing to Scotland, while the Azzurri pair bounced back with a dramatic 5-4 evening victory over Czech Republic thanks to taking one in the final end.

The Czechs, who had comfortably beaten Spain in the afternoon, are tied fourth in the group on four wins, with Germany's 9-3 triumph over Korea also moving them to four victories.

Despite beating Australia 7-6 in the afternoon, that defeat to Germany appears to have ended Korea's hopes of reaching the knockout stages as they sit on three wins and five losses.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Sweden became the first team to book their place in the play-offs and next year's Olympics as their impressive 11-7 victory over China - which included scoring three in the first, third and seventh ends - took their record to a perfect seven from seven.

The Swedes can't drop out of the top three and only fellow Scandinavians Norway are within striking distance as they brushed Switzerland aside 9-5 to move to a record of six wins and one defeat.

The battle for the third and final Group B play-off spot is set to go down to the wire with New Zealand, Switzerland and USA all on four wins, while Japan still have a fighting chance on three victories.

New Zealand moved into that position by beating Japan 7-2, while USA missed a glorious opportunity to steal a march on their rivals as they suffered a shock 11-9 defeat to lowly England.

