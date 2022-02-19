Sweden beat a stubborn Switzerland 9-7 to take bronze in the women's curling.
A cagey opening saw Switzerland and Sweden exchange ends at 1-1 with a blank third before the Swedes took the initiative.
Anna Hasselborg scored twice in the fourth and three times in the sixth to give her side a 6-2 lead.
Switzerland clawed two back with the hammer thanks to a brilliant smash from Alina Paetz.
But it was a terrific shot from Hasselborg to score two in the eighth end that all but ended the match.
With the hammer, Hasselborg hit a red stone on the nose and found a perfect line to knock another out of the house. That put the Swedes four up and on the verge of bronze.
An overcurl from the Swedes gave Paetz a brilliant chance to take three back, which she took by knocking Sweden out the house with the hammer.
But with the hammer, Hasselborg drew the four-foot in the 10th end to win the match.
