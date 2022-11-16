Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that Eve Muirhead OBE will be in the commentary box for discovery+ and Eurosport’s live coverage of the WCF European Curling Championships, taking place in Ostersund, Sweden from 18-26 November.

Muirhead, from Perth, Scotland, captained Team GB women to curling gold at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, adding to her bronze medal from Olympic Games Sochi 2014, when at just 19 she became the youngest ever skip, male or female, to win an Olympic medal.

She recently announced her retirement, signing off her career as reigning World (mixed doubles), European (women’s team) and Olympic champion (women’s team).

Muirhead will be joined in the commentary booth by established voices David Smith and Richard Vaughan. Eurosport’s digital services will deliver comprehensive event coverage, including a preview feature interview with Eve, supplemented by all the latest news and results across all devices as the competition unfolds.

Eve Muirhead commented: “I’m really excited to be working with Warner Bros. Discovery and Eurosport. It’s been an unbelievable year, and I can’t wait to experience competition from a different perspective.

“I’m looking forward to showing my passion for the sport and to remind people that curling goes beyond the Olympics and can be enjoyed in other ways. It’s fantastic that Eurosport and discovery+ can deliver to such a wide audience giving it the exposure it deserves.”

Jamie Steward, Senior Director Production and Broadcast, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports UK said: “We’re thrilled to have Eve join our coverage of the European Curling Championships.

"As reigning Olympic, World and European champion there are few others better placed to offer insight and expertise to give fans the most engaging viewing experience.

“We know there’s a growing popularity for the sport among UK audiences, with curling the second most watched event on Eurosport 1 and 2 and the most viewed on our primary streaming service, discovery+ during Beijing 2022. This is hugely encouraging and we’re confident the addition of Eve could propel this further.

“Curling is just one part of our unrivalled winter sport content offer with live coverage of a wide variety of competitions across multiple disciplines - cementing Warner Bros. Discovery as the home of winter sport."