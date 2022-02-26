Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) showed her mettle as she powered away from Demi Vollering (Team SD Worx) to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad for a second time.

The Movistar rider made her move - from an elite group of six that included Liane Lippert (Team DSM), Marlen Reusser (Alé BTC Ljubljana), Ellen van Dijk (Trek–Segafredo), and Anna Henderson (Jumbo Visma) - on the Bosberg, and only Vollering could stay with the 39-year-old.

With Vollering sitting on for the final 12km into Ninove, the 25-year-old - the superior sprinter – looked likely to add Omloop to her palmares but Van Vleuten opened up her sprint some 300m out to seal a dominant win just a matter of months after she shattered her pelvis in a serious crash at Paris-Roubaix in October.

It represented a phenomenal show of power after five of cobblestones and nine climbs.

