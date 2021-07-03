Anna van der Breggen won Stage 2 of the Giro d´Italia Donne at a canter after an epic final 10km on the climb to Prato Nevoso.

The Team SD Worx rider finished without another cyclist in sight after destroying the peloton after taking the lead with 10km to go.

And she was joined by her team-mates Ashleigh Moolman-Paso and Demi Vollering in second and third in a brilliant day for Team SD Worx.

A break of four was reeled in on the climb to Prato Nevoso with 20km to go, but as the race neared its end Trek-Segafredo´s Ruth Winder - who finished stage one in pink - led the Peloton in a reduced bunch on the lower slopes.

A late attack from Team SD Worx saw Anna van der Breggen lead the race solo, 50 feet ahead of the pack.

Stage 2 of the Giro d´Italia Image credit: Getty Images

And the tireless racer held on and extended her lead ahead of the peloton, well beyond chasing team-mates Ashleigh Moolman and Demi Vollering.

Cecilie Utrup Ludwig, leader of the FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope squad that finished in 12 place, confirmed that she had suffered bruises after suffering a fall during stage 1, but was able to race Stage 2.

