Mark Cavendish and Deceuninck-QuickStep have yet to reach an agreement over a contract extension, according to reports.

Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad claimed on Tuesday that team boss Patrick Lefevere presented a new one-year deal to Cavendish, 36, during the Tour of Britain, which concluded on Sunday.

However, both parties are said to disagree on the financial conditions of the proposed new deal, with bonuses now being touted as the main incentive by Lefevere.

Cavendish has made it clear in recent months that his preference would be to remain at the team, who he rejoined at the start of the year, but it is also believed that the sprinter feels that he deserves a higher salary due to the success he has had in 2021.

After struggles for the Manxman in previous years, the 36-year-old won four stages of this year’s Tour de France to equal the record of 34 held by Eddy Merckx.

Nieuwsblad have also reported that another potential stumbling block in an agreement being reached between the pair is that Lefevere and Cavendish do not share the same idea on what the sprinter’s main role is for next season.

Despite Sam Bennett leaving the team, Fabio Jakobsen has recently staked a claim to become the lead sprinter, which could prove problematic for Cavendish.

Lefevere, writing in his column for Het Nieuwsblad, said he is keen to tie up the new contract. “If everyone acts normally, we will figure it out,” he said.

However, speaking after the Tour de France earlier this year he said that Cavendish should not "overestimate his market value".

"The premise is simple though: we want Mark to stay with the team and I think he knows himself that the grass isn't greener anywhere.

"Only he should not overestimate his market value in the euphoria of the Tour. If everyone acts normally, we'll figure it out."

