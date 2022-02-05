Egan Bernal will leave intensive care and move to a regular hospital ward as he recovers from a horrific accident that left him requiring seven major surgeries.

The 25-year-old took to social media earlier this week to provide an update on his condition: "I almost killed myself, but do you know what? I am grateful to God for putting me through this test.

"This is the toughest race, but I have had a group of excellent people around me.

"Yesterday I had my last major surgery and everything seems to have gone well.

"So now to recovery and to doing it again. I'm back!! And let's rock."

"In light of his improvement and his constant evolution, Egan can leave the ICU," the update said.

“The response to pain management improved and there were no complications. We remain focused on his treatment and condition.”

