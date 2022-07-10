Giro d'Italia Donne
Stage 10 | women | 10.07.2022
Abano TermePadua
- Peloton+1:09
- Head of race2 Riders
Giro Donne 2022 Stage 10 LIVE – Mission impossible to stop Annemiek van Vleuten?
12:47
21KM TO GO - TREK HIT THE FRONT
Leah Thomas (Trek-Segafredo) starts driving on the pace at the front. No prizes for guessing who she is hoping to tee up for a sprint victory. The lead is down to 1'15". It would be an ENORMOUS surprise if this one didn't come back together.
12:36
27KM TO GO - LEADERS HAVE OVER 1'30"
Sadly, for all you Baroni and Carbonari fans, our chasers have been swallowed up. We're blaming the unzipped jacket. Schoolgirl error. Interestingly, our leading duo still have a healthy lead of 1'35". We're not saying they're going to hold on, but it's getting just a little exciting.
12:30
33KM TO GO - TWO v TWO v PELOTON
Not sure about Baroni’s aero tactics here, jersey fully unzipped and fluttering away in the breeze. Still, her and Carbonari are working smartly together and eking clear of the peloton. Our two leaders, Doebel-Hickok and Vigilia, are 1'19" ahead of the chasers, who in turn have another 15 seconds on the bunch. Faulkner has dropped back into the pack after her brief attack.
12:21
41KM TO GO - MORE ATTACKS
Francesca Baroni (Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano) makes a dart off the front of the peloton on a gentle incline and is soon joined by Anastasia Carbonari (Valcar-Travel & Service). This is more like it.
12:17
45KM TO GO - FAULKNER ATTACKS!
Not content with two stage wins, Kristen Faulkner (BikeExchange-Jayco) explodes clear of the peloton and quickly builds a sizable gap. Can she bridge across to the break? Either way, the American has injected some much-needed spice on a day that was threatening to turn into a procession.
12:05
50KM TO GO - BREAKAWAY FOR TWO
Let's dive into the stage then. A two-strong break - Krista Doebel-Hickok (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) - has a smidge over a minute on the peloton. Anyone backing them to hold on?
12:04
STAGE 10 PROFILE
OK, so we may have hyped Van Vleuten v Cavalli too much. Sadly, today's parcours doesn't really scream 'two-minute swing in GC'. But still, mechanicals and crashes are possible...
And if not, we're still in for a thrilling showdown on a day for the sprinters.
Image credit: Eurosport
11:53
WHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY?
A second consecutive all-day breakaway saw Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange) solo to victory on Stage 9 of the Giro Donne. From a move that was more symbolic than meaningful, Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) was able to at long last distance Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) on the final - uncategorised - climb. Still, there's a small chance those few seconds Cavalli clawed back yesterday prove crucial come the end of today...
Highlights: Faulkner stars again at Giro Donne as Van Vleuten defends pink
11:49
GC BATTLE: CAN ANYONE ASIDE FROM CAVALLI STOP VAN VLEUTEN?
Erm... no.
1. Annemiek van Vleuten, Movistar Team 24:55:08
2. Marta Cavalli, FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope + 01:52
3. Mavi Garcia, UAE Team ADQ + 06:10
4. Elisa Longo Borghini, Trek-Segafredo + 06:59
5. Niamh Fisher-Black, Team SD Worx + 11:26
6. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope + 12:28
7. Silvia Persico, Valcar-Travel & Service + 13:22
8. Erica Magnaldi, UAE Team ADQ + 15:27
9. Juliette Labous, Team DSM + 15:49
10. Neve Bradbury, CANYON//SRAM Racing + 17:43
Image credit: Getty Images
11:42
HERE. WE. GO.
Good afternoon! Welcome to LIVE coverage of the FINAL stage of GIRO DONNE! After a thrilling edition of the Italian Grand Tour, Annemiek van Vleuten has one arm (and basically her entire torso) in the pink jersey heading into the final stage. Can anyone – and when we say anyone, we mean Marta Cavalli specifically – pull off a huge coup and snatch the overall win? Cavalli’s task: overturn a 1’52” deficit. Good luck…
Image credit: Getty Images