Giro d'Italia Donne
Stage 1 | women | 30.06.2022
Live
In Progress
CagliariCagliari
Live Updates
Giro d'Italia Donne 2022 - First Grand Tour of the season begins with Cagliari time trial
- All
- Highlights
12:10
RIDERS TO WATCH
Sadly, we won’t be able to watch them. Due to reasons beyond Eurosport’s control the live TV coverage begins after many of the big names will have completed their race against the clock.
Due, we assume, to expected conditions on the ground, several of the favourites are due to roll down the ramp early and in quick succession.
12.04pm (BST) - Marianne Vos (Jumbo Visma)
12.08pm - Elise Chabbey (Canyon Sram)
12.09pm - Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar)
12.11pm - Emilia Fahlin (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)
12.12pm - Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo)
12.13pm - Christine Majerus (Team SD Worx)
Floortje Mackaij (Team DSM) was set to start her ride a minute behind Annemiek van Vleuten but will not start the race due to illness.
12:07
CIAO A TUTTI
Welcome to live coverage of the opening stage of the Giro d’Italia Donne.
We’re using the phrase “opening stage” under advisement, for while the organisers are calling it Stage 1, when a stage race begins with a time trial of less than 9km, it’s typically referred to as a prologue. On the one hand, this being a 4.75km cronometro, it certainly meets the specifications. On the other, prologues have all but gone out of fashion in recent years.
Cagliari, Sardinia’s capital and largest city, is where we lay our scene.
As hilly as the surrounding area is, this race against the clock doesn’t offer as much of a speed bump by way of elevation. The riders could probably afford to tackle the course using a single chainring, if not quite a fixie. They won’t though. Instead they’ll be riding big aero beasts, with gears the size of which would make you weep.
Let’s go!
Image credit: Getty Images