Carpi to Reggio Emilia
GIRO DONNE LIVE - DEAD CERT SPRINT FINISH OR A BIG DAY FOR THE BREAKAWAY?
12:25
35KM TO GO - WHO'S HUNGRY?
For the stage win? Probably quite a few of these riders. Bike racing aside, if you're a fan of Italian cuisine, the region the Giro Donne is in today, Emilia-Romagna, is where most of your favourite foods probably come from. Prosciutto, pancetta and mortadella; Parmigiano Reggiano, Grana padano cheeses. If you're a pasta or a polenta person, the best dishes are from this region. Balsamic vinegar is made only in the Emilian cities of Modena and Reggio Emilia.
Which is where the stage finishes. Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) was the last rider to win there, taking a surprise sprint victory on a similarly shaped Stage 11 of this year's men's Giro d'Italia.
Image credit: Getty Images
12:18
40KM TO GO - WILL THE BUNCH STAY AWAY
The rule of thumb - regarded by some, rejected by others - is that to stay away the break needs a minute of lead for every ten km of road remaining. Although they did make it up to as high as five minutes up the road, the peloton have injected a bit of impetus into the chase, and it's now just beneath the number you'd say favoured the break. Unfortunately for these riders out front, there are a lot of big teams with an interest in bringing it back - none more than Jumbo Visma and Trek-Segafredo, whose GC hopes took a mighty battering yesterday. Leah Thomas of Trek leads the peloton, which is all strung out and going at a fair old trot.
49KM TO GO - IS IT ALL OVER?
Not the race for the stage but for the maglia rosa. Certainly the top three riders have a serious stranglehold on the podium place, with more than four minutes over the rest. Annemiek van Vleuten can't be complacent, however, as 25 seconds is certainly not an insurmoutable advantage. The best thing about it, from AVV's point of view, is that she now only has two riders to be concerned about going into the mountains.
Here the top five going into today's stage.
1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) 8:46:33s
2. Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) +0:25s
3. Marta Cavalli +0:57s
4. Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek Segafredo) +5:00s
5. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine) +5:13s
Image credit: Getty Images
11:52
55KM TO GO - YESTERDAY'S INSANIA
Let's just say if you missed it, you missed out. I don't think anyone saw that coming.
Mavi Garcia made a good fight of the finish, but there's no stopping Van Vleuten, in this race, when she's as well prepared as she evidently is.
Van Vleuten wins Stage 4 ahead of Garcia as GC gets blown wide open
11:40
60KM TO GO - WHO ARE YA?
Our breakaway is made up of a trio of Italians, a Brit and an Austrian rider (with a very Italian sounding name.)
Hannah Barnes (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team)
Giorgia Bariani (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo)
Matilde Vitillo (Bepink)
Anastasia Carbonari (Valcar - Travel & Service)
Iris Monticolo (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo)
Best-placed in the general classification is Matilde Vitillo, in 36th place at 12:19 behind, so no threat whatsoever to the top ten, let alone the maglia rosa. Annemiek van Vleuten would be perfectly happy to see this go the distance. It won't though.
11:24
65KM TO GO - BUONGIORNO E BENVENUTI
Welcome to live coverage of Stage 5 of the Giro Donne. After yesterday's unexpected ripping up of the race on the roads around Cesena, today's events ought to be at least a little more predictable.
It's 126km of pan-flat parcours through the magnifico Emilia-Romagna region. Five riders are up the road, and they've got 3 minutes on the bunch.