Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) avenged her defeat on Friday by taking a fine sprint victory on Stage 3 at the Giro Donne.

The Dutchwoman was pipped on the line on Stage 2 by Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) after launching her sprint early, but she backed herself from distance again a day later and was rewarded with her 31st stage win at the race.

Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) raced through for second as Balsamo, in the leader’s pink jersey, sat up in the closing metres. Balsamo still leads the general classification, with Vos closing to within six seconds of the Italian.

The day got off to a largely uneventful start as the peloton rolled out of Caka Gonone to be greeted with an opening 21.3km of downhill roads hugging the Sardinian coast.

The prospect of strong crosswinds threw up the possibility of a chaotic stage but they never materialised and the peloton let a breakaway of three riders go.

Asia Zontone (Isolmant - Premac - Vittoria), Alice Palazzi (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) and Marketa Hajkova (Bepink) were the trio up the road. They managed to create a gap of fifty seconds to a chasing group of seven riders behind with the peloton just over three minutes further back with 50km’s to go.

The stage's one and only intermediate sprint came 41km’s out from the finish line with the three up the road all competing for the three bonus seconds on offer. It was Zontone who went first and the Italian held on to roll through ahead of Hajkova and Palazzi.

Following the intermediate sprint the peloton started to gradually turn up the heat. Trek-Segafedo hit the front and started to pace for maglia rosa holder Elisa Balsamo, with 25km to go.

The chasers were absorbed by the peloton with 15km remaining, with the breakaway now nearly in sight for the ‘gruppo’.

In what was nearly a carbon copy of stage two the breakaway were eventually caught just after 10km to go, with the team's starting to think about a sprint finish and where to position their lead-out trains.

The closing kilometres were a chaotic and convoluted affair with sprinters losing the tail of their trains. Most notably Emma Norsgaard (Movistar) who didn't follow her team mates as they paced out front.

Norsgaard would eventually catch her team as the pack passed under the Flamme Rouge but it would be the same trio that took yesterday's podium spots that would compete for the stage victory again.

Marianne Voss went early, forcing Balsamo and Charlotte Kool to follow but despite a throw at the line from Kool, Vos would hang onto claim her 31st Giro Donne victory with Balsamo sitting up and accepting defeat five metres from the line.

Balsamo holds on to the pink jersey and the lead of the general classification as the peloton enjoy a rest day on Sunday ahead of the race moving to the Italian mainland.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Elisa Balsamo (Trek Segafredo) 5:33:12s

2. Marianne Vos (Jumbo Visma) +0:06s

3. Georgia Baker (Team BikeExchange - Jayco) +0:12s

4. Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchnage - Jayco) +0:14s

5. Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) +0:14s

6. Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek Segafredo) +0:17s

7. Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) +0:18s

8. Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) +0:19s

9. Emma Cecillie Bjerg (Movistar) +0:20s

10. Marta Cavalli (FDJ)

- - -

