Marianne Vos (Jumbo–Visma) won Stage 6 of the Giro Donne as Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) showed her descending prowess to defend the pink jersey.

The riders tackled a 114.7km route on Wednesday, starting in Sarnico and finishing with a run into Bergamo, and featuring five 18km laps around Sarnico before a 25km sprint to the finish with the laps containing the short, punchy cat 3 climb of San Pantaleone.

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek–Segafredo) saw an opportunity to put some time into leader Van Vleuten over the top of the final climb and Vos and Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) joined her too.

However, Van Vleuten showed her descending prowess to bring the escapees back and the stage was decided in a sprint finish that Vos won from Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx) and Silvia Persico (Valcar - Travel & Service).

It was Vos’ 32nd stage victory at the Giro Donne.

Van Vleuten leads the GC by 25 seconds from Garcia, with Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) at 57 seconds.

