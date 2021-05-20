Cycling GIRO D'ITALIA Men | Stage 13 12:05-18:00

'Ridiculous amount of ego'

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) showed a “ridiculous amount of ego” in chasing Vincenzo Nibali (Trek Segafredo) down a hazardous descent at the Giro d’Italia, according to Eurosport expert Adam Blythe.

Moscon crashed moments after setting off in pursuit of the Italian in the closing kilometres of Stage 12. But the question remains: why did Moscon close down an attack from someone over four minutes adrift in the GC battle?

“He [Nibali] was just putting the pressure on and seeing who was going to follow him and if they were willing. Moscon eventually tried to follow and came a cropper,” said Blythe on The Breakaway.

“What are you trying to follow him for? Why are you? It’s stupid, I don’t understand. Nibali is four minutes down on GC, just let him go. Take it easy on the descent, there’s no stress whatsoever.

“Just by a silly mistake like that, he might have broken his collarbone, he might have done something ridiculous.

I think it’s a ridiculous amount of ego, trying to say ‘I can descend, I can descend’.

Recap: Vendrame wins from breakaway on Stage 12

Italy’s Andrea Vendrame proved the strongest of the remaining four escapees from a 16-man move which animated an eventful Stage 12.

Egan Bernal retained the pink jersey, but a late move from Vincenzo Nibali showed that Ineos Grenadiers are not unflappable after Gianni Moscon crashed on the final descent.

