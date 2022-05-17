Premium Cycling GIRO D'ITALIA Men | Stage 10 12:00-18:00

Hindley upsets heavyweights on Blockhaus - the story of Stage 9

A glorious summit showdown on the infamous Blockhaus saw Australia’s Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) edge Frenchman Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) on a day of high drama on the Giro d’Italia.

Hindley, who famously lost the maglia rosa to Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart on the final day of the 2020 Giro d'Italia, confirmed his return to form after taking the win in a six-way sprint by going long in the uphill finish and leading out around the final bend from the front.

Overnight leader Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) fought back from a minor crash on the final ascent to limit his losses and hold onto the pink jersey by just 12 seconds over Portugal’s Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) entering the second of three rest days.

The new-look general classification has the top five riders separated by just 20 seconds with Bardet, Carapaz and Hindley moving up the standings behind Lopez and Almeida. But there’s no place in the GC picture for Britain’s Simon Yates after the BikeExchange-Jayco leader cracked early on the final climb on his way to shipping a whopping 11 minutes to his rivals.

How can I watch?

Each and every stage will be broadcast in its entirety on Eurosport, and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike.

Stage 10 profile and route map

Stage 10 profile, Giro d'Italia 2022 Image credit: From Official Website

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

