After a Stage 18 that was supposed to culminate in a bunch sprint was won from the break, what can we expect of Stage 19?

The pulsating finish to the last flat stage of the race saw the sprinters' teams fail to reel the escapees in as Arnaud Demare and Mark Cavendish were left disappointed, and now attentions turn to the general classification battle with a mountainous foray into Slovenia on Friday, a 178km ride from Marano Lagunare to Santuario di Castelmonte.

There was late GC drama on Stage 18 with Jai Hindley (Bora - Hansgrohe) finishing a minute down on pink jersey rival Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), owing to a puncture. However, as the incident happened in the last 3km, he was given the same time as his maglia rosa rivals.

The challenging mountain Stage 19 finishes with a summit finish and compromises four categorised climbs - so expect fireworks.

WHEN IS STAGE 19?

STAGE 19 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

- - -

