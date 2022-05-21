Britain's Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) claimed a thrilling win on Stage 14 at the Giro d’Italia as Richard Carapaz and Ineos Grenadiers seized the pink jersey from the fading Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo).
Yates arrived in Italy in terrific form but his GC hopes vanished on Stage 4 after picking up a knee injury in a crash, with the Brit almost 20 minutes adrift ahead of Saturday’s undulating and brutal run from Santena to Torino.
After a blistering lone attack from Carapaz was thwarted by Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan), Yates latched on to turn the trio into a quartet before attacking near the summit of the final climb.
Yates soloed away to another victory at the Giro to banish thoughts of his poorly knee, with Hindley winning the battle behind for second ahead of Carapaz to boost his own GC challenge. Carapaz leads the general classification by seven seconds from Hindley, the 2020 runner-up.
More to follow.
‘Not really’ – Yates admits stage win not enough to ease Blockhaus pain
