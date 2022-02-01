Greg van Avermaet says he is clear to race the full spring campaign through to Paris-Roubaix despite not having received his third Covid-19 vaccine dose.
Belgian Van Avermaet has previously attracted attention for his hesitancy over vaccination, claiming that his second dose last summer affected his cycling performance.
Ad
The AG2R Citroen Team rider had expressed his desire to delay his third dose until after the 2022 Classics campaign, but the French government has since introduced regulations requiring all athletes wishing to compete in the country to have a third dose of the vaccine, four months from the second dose, from February 15.
Tokyo 2020
Men’s Road Race: Pogacar to swap yellow for gold in Tokyo?
Yet while this would appear to effect Van Avermaet's participation in April's Paris-Roubaix, Van Avermaet insists he will be able to race after contracting Covid-19 in November. His recovery from the virus therefore works as a substitute for a booster shot in his paperwork.
- Ewan wins Stage 1 of Saudi tour in sprint finish
- Bernal hopeful of recovery after revealing 95% chance of paralysis following bus collision
"I don't know why I'm always getting these questions about vaccination," he said. "But I’m all fine. I'm fine. I have my Covid passport. I'm clear. I'm vaccinated. No worries.
"I have my certificate of recovery. It covers Roubaix, so there’s no problem."
Indeed, French government regulations appear to indicate that proof of a prior infection in the past six months would count.
But Van Avermaet dismissed the focus on his vaccination status.
"I just don’t understand," he added. "Because I’m vaccinated and have my thing of having Covid myself, so I don’t understand. I don't know why people ask me. It's probably because I said that I was having lesser performances after my vaccination."
Critérium du Dauphiné
Criterium du Dauphine: Thomas and Froome headline Tour de France warm-up
Cycling
Recap: Which teams 'won' the spring classics campaign and which must do better...
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad