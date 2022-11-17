Bradley Wiggins' son Ben says he wants to become a world champion on the road and track at junior level in 2023.

The 17-year-old, who does a combination of track and road racing, became European junior champion in the points race earlier this year and has been part of the Fensham Howes-Mas junior team - run by Tom Pidcock's father - on the road in Europe.

Ad

Wiggins admits that there is "a lot of pressure" carrying his family name, but is aiming high for next year and his career.

Tour de France ‘One day I want to try and win the Tour’ – Pidcock hints he’s free to decide Tour ambitions 28/10/2022 AT 19:00

"My goal next year is to be junior world champ on the road and track," he told Sporza.

"It's big, but you have to have big ambitions otherwise there's no point really. I have a lot of confidence in myself and my ability.

"I'm quite similar to my dad, maybe, but there are a lot of similarities with my grandad, Gary, as well. My dad was quite skinny and I'm a bit bigger. I don't want to put a label on what I am yet because I'm still young.

"People said my dad would never be able to climb when he was younger. I want to win everything, so we'll have a go."

'The best Tour de France in my lifetime' - Wiggins

When asked about his career aspirations, he said: "In an ideal world I'd be the best ever, but it's not always an ideal world.

"My dream is to win Flanders and Roubaix, become world champion, and wear the yellow jersey in the Tour de France. Hopefully, go higher than that as well, even bigger.

"I feel like I've got the work ethic and ambition to do that. So yeah, keep watching me."

Wiggins is taking part at Gent Six Day in the 'future' field and says it is an event that is special in his family.

He said: "This was my father's favourite place to race. His dad raced here as well, so three generations of Wiggins have raced on that track now.

"It's a special place. It's the Mecca of cycling for hardcore cycling fans. I came here when he won with Cav in 2016.

"I hear stories all the time, my dad loves this place. It's hard to put into words.

"I got goosebumps just walking in. There's an atmosphere about the place you don't get anywhere else. It's special."

- - -

After a great debut season, the UCI Track Champions League is back for season two, with Laura Kenny joining the party. You can watch it all live and on demand on discovery+ . We also have extensive coverage across eurosport.com.

Cycling 'This result is amazing' - Ganna smashes Hour Record 08/10/2022 AT 19:11