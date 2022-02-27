Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) triumphed in a last-gasp sprint to deny the breakaway in the final seconds of a thrilling Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

It looked as though the winner would come from a three-man break as the race entered the final straight, but the bunch soared past them with just metres to spare as Jakobsen saw off Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) in the finale.

Ad

Hugo Hofstetter (Arkea Samsic) led home British team-mate Daniel McLay in third and fourth.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad ‘It doesn’t surprise me at all’ – Wiggins says Van Aert is on ‘another level’ after Omloop success 20 HOURS AGO

A 12-man break was whittled down to three, leaving Jhonatan Narvaez (Ineos), Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) and Christophe Laporte (Jumbo-Visma) with the ominous task of holding off the peloton.

The gap hovered around the 10-second mark as the kilometres ticked away, the trio working together smartly while Jumbo-Visma slowed the pack behind to aid their man Laporte's charge. Soon 16 kilometres had become 1.6km – the dream was alive.

But a moment’s hesitation in the finale allowed the pack back into the fight, with Laporte’s sprint for the line in vain as a flurry of riders swept past. Laporte finished eighth, with Van der Hoorn sneaking inside the top 10, but it will be scant consolation after a brutal day in the saddle.

It was a remarkable finish to a memorable Opening Weekend, that also saw impressive wins for Wout van Aert and Annemiek van Vleuten at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 'He can do everything!' - Van Aert wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad YESTERDAY AT 15:34