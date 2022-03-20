Tadej Pogacar said he couldn't keep up with "crazy" Slovenian compatriot Matej Mohoric, whose risk-taking descending saw him take the Milan-San Remo Monument

Mohoric flew down the Poggio climb in the 293km race's final stages, even going off-road to gain vital seconds and outstrip the likes of pre-race favourites Pogacar and Wout van Aert.

Pogacar had won every race he had entered in 2022, but he didn't mind admitting he had been deservedly beaten on the day.

“I’m happy. We showed a great team performance, racing proactively," Pogacar said.

"Congratulations to my team-mates and to Matej Mohoric, he deserved the victory.

"Before the race, he told me not to try to follow him downhill and I replied that I was aware that it would be very difficult to follow him, since I know that he is crazy when the road goes down and also having noticed that he had a seat post dropper to launch even better.

"In fact, when he overtook me downhill, I saw that he was already taking big risks, drifting and even coming off the road, so I didn’t dare follow him.

"What we have done today as a team is an excellent sign for the next races and for the Milan-San Remo editions that we will race in the next few years. It was a very fun Classic.

"Now three days of rest await me, then I’ll start preparing my next appointments."

Van Aert rued being drawn into chasing down Pogacar earlier in the race, who had tried to distance his rivals on multiple occasions on the climbs.

"I wasted a lot of energy on Pogacar’s attacks," Van Aert said.

“That’s why I didn’t manage to be with him when Mohoric attacked. I knew he was dangerous. You can’t give him 10 metres because he’ll be gone.

"I chased him to win. Maybe others were already busy trying to get a podium place. They have every right to do so, of course.

"I don’t think we should have handled the race differently. I am pleased with the work the team did today.

"If I can’t win, I prefer going down fighting. I think that’s what happened.”

