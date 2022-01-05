Peter Sagan and his brother Juraj have both tested positive for Covid-19 again, with the Slovakian rider confirming the news on Twitter yesterday.

It is the second time that this happened to both brothers, as the pair were diagnosed with the virus at a private training camp in Gran Canaria in February 2021.

Last year’s positive test came closer to the start of the season, and forced the 31-year-old to rule himself out of Strade Bianche.

The latest diagnosis has come earlier in the calendar year, meaning the rider will miss the TotalEnergies' new kit launch and a team training camp.

A saving grace for Sagan is that an early-season event, Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina, had already been postponed due to the pandemic.

Sagan will now have to self-isolate for a minimum of five days at his home in Monte Carlo and provide a negative test.

The TotalEnergies' rider was the subject of a Covid-related controversy when he was fined €5,000 by a Monaco court for injuring a police officer while out with his brother, violating a curfew in measures to halt the virus in the process.

"Regarding the news that appeared today related to the night of April 25th, I wish to take this opportunity to convey my most sincere apologies. It was an ugly experience that made me think profoundly and draw valuable lessons. I am truly sorry for this incident which will not happen again," he said on his personal Instagram account.

Peter Sagan, Bora Image credit: AFP

Sagan signed for TotalEnergies, in August 2021, committing his future to the second-tier team for the 2022 season.

“We are going to build a team around me and this is what attracts me to the project. It’s pressure, sure, but it’s just been my routine for a long time. It was no different with my old teams," he told L'Equipe in November.

“When I joined Bora-Hansgrohe in 2016, people also spoke of it as a small team. The real question concerning TotalEnergies is not knowing what kind of team it is at the time I speak to you, but what path it intends to take. I don’t care that they’re not currently on the WorldTour, I want to help it grow.”

The move was quite a coup for the French team, with Sagan undoubtedly one of the greatest riders of his generation.

He has one of the most impressive palmares in the peloton, decorated by three world championship road races wins, a 2018 sucees at Paris-Roubaix , Gent-Wevelgem in 2013, 2016 and 2018 and the 100th edition of the Ronde in 2018.

The 31-year-old picked up stage wins at Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, Tour de Romandie and the Giro in 2021 as well as success at Slovak National Road Race Championships and sealing the points and general classifications at the Giro and Tour de Slovaquie respectively.

