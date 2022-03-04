Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) has withdrawn from Strade Bianche on Saturday due a stomach virus.

The British cyclo-cross world champion was one of the favourites for Saturday’s one-day race, but has had to pull out after falling ill earlier this week.

Ad

“Unfortunately Tom Pidock will not start Strade Bianche tomorrow due to a stomach virus he’s been suffering with since early this week,” said Ineos.

Cycling Sivakov switches nationality from Russian to French after UCI grant request YESTERDAY AT 09:32

“The medical team have taken the decision it’s better he returns home to rest ahead of his next race. Rest up, and see you soon Tom.”

The 22-year-old raced at Opening Weekend in Belgium last weekend, but admitted he made too many errors after Saturday’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Sunday’s Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

“I made too many mistakes this weekend, for several reasons,” Pidcock told Cyclingnews

"Certainly it’s still [about] learning - learning to lead the team and all that."

He added: "In terms of how we raced as team, we were pretty impressive in my opinion.

"We took the race on with a young team and the amount we improved from yesterday [Saturday] was phenomenal. That’s a really good sign for the future Classics - this year and the years beyond."

News of Pidcock's withdrawal came on the same day Ineos confirmed Pavel Sivakov has changed nationality from Russian to French after the UCI granted his request.

UAE Tour Bissegger wins stage 3 of UAE Tour and goes top, Philipsen secures top ten finish 22/02/2022 AT 13:12