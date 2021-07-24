Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz stormed clear to take a stunning solo victory in the men’s road race at Tokyo 2020.

Fresh from finishing on the podium at the Tour de France just six days ago, the 28-year-old soloed away from Brandon McNulty (USA) before having time to celebrate on the finish straight on the Fuji Speedway.

Wout van Aert (Belgium) pipped Tour winner Tadej Pogacar (Slovenia) in the sprint for silver, with the Tour champion adding a bronze to his yellow jersey.

