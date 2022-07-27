Tour de France Femmes 2022 Stage 4 Live - Battle on the white roads as race heads to Bar-Sur-Aube
Tour de France Femmes
Stage 4 | Flat | women | 27.07.2022
Live
In Progress
TroyesBar-sur-Aube
- +2:16F. Gerritse
- +1:00L. Kopecky
- Peloton+12
- Head of raceC. Demay
14:16
46.7KM TO GO - FRONT GROUP BEAR DOWN ON LONE LEADER
The riders disappear in a cloud of dust on the 'chemin blanc'. The front group of GC contenders are slashing the time gap to the lone leader Demay, and are likely to make the catch shortly.
14:13
48.4KM TO GO - GC GROUP ON THE MARCH
The rest of the peloton struggle up the climb, with Wiebes and Kopecky losing further ground.
At the head of the race, Demay is clear and leads the race solo now, although the GC group are bearing down on her, just 32 seconds behind.
14:11
49.3KM TO GO - SECOND CLIMB OF THE DAY
Laura Asencio struggles on the climb, and Coralie Demay is able to distance her. There are reportedly pitches of up to 17% on this one. It leads directly into the next gravel sector.
The peloton begins the climb.
14:09
49.7KM TO GO - POSSIBLE CHANGE IN QOM
The next climb is also third category. The Côte du val de Clos is 900m long at 8.8%. Now the polka dot jersey of Femke Gerritse (Parkhotel Valkenburg) has been distanced, it looks likely someone different will lead the Queen of the Mountains competition by the end of the day.
14:06
51KM TO GO - BREAKAWAY PAIR REUNITE
There are at least four or five groups of riders now as the first climb and gravel sector have taken their toll.
Asencio and Demay have regrouped and maintain a 1.10 lead now.
Another third category climb and gravel sector beckons in just a few minutes.
14:03
53KM TO GO - BIANNIC BIKE CHANGE
Movistar's Aude Biannic has to wait longer than is ideal for a bike change. She is the first rider to suffer a mechanical as a result of the gravel. So far so good in terms of the bunch safely navigating the obstacles, and the main bunch swells once again, with a second group on the road containing the green jersey, Lorena Wiebes.
It also appears that Lotte Kopecky has been distanced and is in this third group on the road - a bit surprising for the Strade Bianche winner from SD Worx.
14:00
54.8KM TO GO - BREAKAWAY SPLIT APART
Asencio leads the race - she had dropped Coralie Demay, with Valerie Demey losing touch. They have left the gravel now and descend into a town. They have 52 seconds on the peloton now, and their advantage continues to be eroded.
13:58
56.4KM TO GO - GC CONTENDERS MOVE AHEAD
All the notable GC riders have grouped together at the front of the bunch as riders behind them struggle to stay in contention. The bunch are strung out along this gravel road.
Vollering still leads with Juliette Labous (Team DSM) and Silvia Persico (Valcar Travel & Service) also showing themselves.
13:56
57.3KM TO GO - VOLLERING LOOKING GOOD
Demi Vollering takes her opportunity to move to the front of the bunch. She's looking smooth and confident on the gravel. She now leads the peloton.
The gap to the break is now just 1.05.
13:55
57.9KM TO GO - ONTO THE GRAVEL
Movistar now come to the front of the bunch. As they hit the climb, the GC teams are measured in their approach, with no attacks as yet.
There's no let-up, as the climb leads immediately onto the first gravel sector of the day.
13:54
58.5KM TO GO - SD WORX COME TO THE FORE
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SD Worx) and Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) now lead, with Pauline Rooijakkers from Canyon//SRAM also near the front. Moolman-Pasio is arguably the best climb in the bunch, but she's riding for Demi Vollering today. Vollering came down in a crash yesterday but recovered and was able to remain in contention on GC.
13:52
59KM TO GO - THE PELOTON HIT THE CLIMB
Canyon//SRAM, Jumbo Visma and Trek-Segafredo are well-positioned at the front of the bunch as they approach the climb.
SD Worx and Movistar are less visible - will they be able to bring the likes of Vollering and Van Vleuten further up before the climb?
13:51
59.6KM TO GO - ONTO THE FIRST CLIMB
Audrey Cordon-Ragot currently leads the peloton for Trek-Segafredo, with Jumbo Visma also visible, riding for the maillot jaune Marianne Vos.
The breakaway's lead is rapidly diminishing just as they hit the climb. It's down to 1.47 now - the peloton will reach the climb in a minute or so.
13:47
61.5KM TO GO - THE BREAKAWAY APPROACH THE FIRST CLIMB
We are approaching the first categorised climb of the day - which also contains the first gravel sector of the day.
It's all quiet at the moment but expect the race to explode as they hit the climb. The third category Cote de Celles-sur-Ource is short but steep - 1.1km at 8.9% average gradient.
13:44
65KM TO GO - WIEBES WINS INTERMEDIATE SPRINT
The peloton are lined up ready to lead out those who will hope to sprint for points at the intermediate sprint in Bar-Sur Seine.
Here they go.
Lorena Wiebes asserts her dominance and doesn't face much of a battle. She takes the maximum points left available to her, after the three breakaway riders occupied up the top spots.
13:38
68.4KM TO GO - INTERMEDIATE SPRINT IN 2KM
The intermediate sprint will begin the second half of the race - it's a race of two halves once again, and the flat opening half is almost at an end.
Following the intermediate sprint, there are five climbs and four gravel sectors packed into the final 60km of the race.
13:34
70KM TO GO - BREAKAWAY EXTEND THEIR LEAD
The peloton ride at a relatively relaxed pace and allow the breakaway group of three to build on their lead - they are clearly not viewed as a big threat in the overall competition.
The three riders away at the front of the course now have 2.27 over the bunch. They are:
Laura Asencio - Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
Valerie Demey - Liv Racing Xstra
Coralie Demay - St Michel-Auber 93
13:32
TWO RIDERS OTL YESTERDAY
Sadly it's more bad news to report for the French conti team Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime. They had two riders finish outside of the time limit on yesterday's stage into Epernay.
They are Noemie Abgrall and Frances Janse Van Rensburg.
13:30
ABANDONMENTS TO REPORT
A few riders did not make the start of the race.
Natalie Grinzcer and Maeva Squiban - Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime
Hannah Buch - Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
13:25
76.6KM TO GO - THREE RIDERS UP THE ROAD
There's a three-women breakaway currently up the road with a 1.40 lead over the main bunch.
Names to be confirmed.