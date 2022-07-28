Lorena Wiebes (DSM) proved she is the strongest out-and-out sprinter at the Tour de France Femmes with a dominant victory on Stage 5.

World champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) was a distant second, while Marianne Vos finished third after losing her Jumbo-Visma team-mates in the finale, forcing her to plot her own path to the line.

But Vos' four bonus seconds saw her extend her lead in the general classification to 20 seconds ahead of an undulating Stage 6, which features four categorised climbs.

The day was marred by an enormous crash that forced Emma Norsgaard (Movistar), a key lieutenant to pre-race favourite Annemiek van Vleuten, to leave in an ambulance and left others wounded.

More to follow.

