Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) was left red-faced after going the wrong way at the final corner of Stage 5 at the Tour de France Femmes.

The Italian, who began the day fourth in the general classification, was on the front of the main pack when she bizarrely turned left as the route snaked right.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) was close behind in the yellow jersey but fortunately dived down the correct road.

Longo Borghini dropped a hasty U-turn as she attempted to limit her losses, with the 30-year-old eventually leaking nine seconds.

But there was a twist in the tale. Longo Borghini was eventually awarded the same time as the first finishers, meaning she is 25 seconds back from pacesetter Vos.

Speaking before the official results were amended, Dani Rowe questioned how Longo Borghini could have taken the wrong route.

"I think she was following the lead motorbike at that point. For such an experienced rider, should that happen? Probably not," she said.

What is up with Balsamo?

Longo Borghini was attempting to tee up Trek team-mate Elisa Balsamo for victory. But even if she had stayed on the correct route, it is unlikely her presence would have helped deliver the victory her team crave given Lorena Wiebes’ (DSM) dominance in the sprints.

Wiebes took a commanding victory ahead of Balsamo and Vos , who grabbed four more bonus seconds to increase her lead in the GC to 20 seconds ahead of an undulating Stage 6.

Balsamo won two stages at the Giro Donne earlier in July, with Adam Blythe wondering if her exploits in Italy meant she arrived overcooked at the Tour.

“I don’t think she’s on top form. I don’t think she’s at her very best at all,” said Blythe.

Blythe noted how Balsamo led out Longo Borghini on Stage 2 rather than back herself in the finish, a surprising decision given it came down to a sprint.

“You would say she’s quicker than Elisa [Longo Borghini] in that situation. So I think she’s realising she’s not going as well,” he continued.

“I just think she’s not quite there. She’s still very good, she’s a world champion, but I just think she’s a little bit off the mark and so she’s saying, ‘I’m not here to win this, I’m here to help. If I get an opportunity, great, if not, I just haven’t got the legs’.”

