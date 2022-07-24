The victory also meant that Wiebes will wear the first yellow jersey of the race on Stage 2, when she will be hoping to double up. Below, Becky Hart provided a preview for what we have coming up next...

Ad

Stage 2: Meaux to Provins, 136.4km

Tour de France Femmes TDF Femmes: How to watch Stage 3 as Vos pulls on yellow 11 HOURS AGO

Brie, Champagne - hang on, the picnic will have to wait. The teams will be charging across the flat on the second stage towards the Champagne region, but it might not be a straight forward sprint to the finish.

An early lump in the form of the Cote de Tigeaux needs to be negotiated and is the perfect place for a breakaway to get free, but the sprinters will have plenty of time to regroup on the second longest stage of the race provided there are no cross winds.

Provins, where the stage finishes, has never hosted the Tour de France but has seen a stage of the Tour de l’Avenir go by. The Medieval town is on the UNESCO world heritage list although hosting the peloton may prove to be a higher honour.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast from the start line to the finish on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Former Dutch rider Iris Slappendel will be taking to the back of a motorbike, while Laura Meseguer and Manon Lloyd will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

Tour de France Femmes 2022: The route for inaugural eight-stage extravaganza

WHEN IS STAGE 2?

Tune in from 12:45-16:15 BST on Monday July 25 to watch Stage 2 of the Tour de France Femmes.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+.

STAGE 2 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

- - -

Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Femmes 'You can lose entire Tour' on 'absolutely ridiculous' Super Planche 23/07/2022 AT 09:04