Welcome to the mountains!

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) defended the yellow jersey in style by winning Stage 6, but she will need to call on every drop of her legendary powers to hold-off the GC favourites on Saturday as three Cat. 1 climbs await.

Ad

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) are all expected to chance their arm and put Vos under pressure. Longo Borghini leads the fancied trio in fourth at 35”, with Vollering and Van Vleuten at 1’11” and 1’28” respectively.

Tour de France Femmes TDF Femmes: How to watch Stage 6 as GC battle hots up YESTERDAY AT 07:07

The peloton will tackle three peaks on the penultimate stage, starting with the misleadingly named Petit Ballon: 9.3km of 8.1% followed by a steep descent. There’s no respite at the bottom as the climbing begins again immediately with the Col du Platzerwasel: 7.1km at 8.3%.

The Col has a short passage around its peak before a lengthy descent and then thankfully comes some chill time. The riders will need to gather themselves though - the Grand Ballon is the third and longest climb of the day, with the stage finish after the peak has been breached and a ridge line followed to what should be a grandstand ending.

The Grand Ballon has featured many times in the men’s race - often as an appetiser for the Super Planche des Belles Filles. But for the women, that famous peak comes on Sunday…

HOW CAN I WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES ON TV AND LIVESTREAM?

Each and every stage will be broadcast on Eurosport and GCN+, bookended by The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui.

Former Dutch rider Iris Slappendel will be taking to the back of a motorbike, while Laura Meseguer and Manon Lloyd will be on site speaking to the people that matter.

For the first time, cycling will be introduced to our Cube studio for coverage of the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes. A raft of new innovations awaits, including augmented reality analysis tools and unique virtual backdrops that will enhance the viewing experience even further.

An inclinometer feature will be introduced, a 3D representation bringing to life the gradients faced by the peloton. New technologies within the Cube environment will also showcase some of the finer, tactical nuances of the sport such as echelons and time trial setup.

Tour de France Femmes 2022: The route for inaugural eight-stage extravaganza

WHEN IS STAGE 7?

It's a slightly later start! Tune in from 14:00-17:15 BST on Saturday July 30 to watch Stage 7 of the Tour de France Femmes.

Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+.

STAGE 7 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

- - -

Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Femmes ‘You have to be realistic’ – Vos under no illusions over keeping yellow jersey YESTERDAY AT 09:49